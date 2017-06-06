Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Election campaign day 48 - giving Tim a hand
I had a long standing promise to fulfill: I had agreed to give my old university friend and now Lib Dem leader Tim Farron a hand in Westmorland and Lonsdale. The choice was phone canvassing from home or visiting this Lake District beauty spot on a lovely sunny Sunday. We opted for the latter. 5 of us went over in Cllr Chris Ord's car: me, Chris, Cllr Marilynn Ord, Cllr Ian Patterson and Amelia Ord. We knew we were in the constituency when we started to see the Lib Dem posters.
On arriving at the campaign HQ in Kendal, we were given a large quantity of tabloids to deliver and some maps. Cumbrian villages may be quaint but finding some streets on the sides of mountains could be something of a challenge! We stopped off for lunch at the Pig and Whistle in Cartmel and then headed off to do our remaining delivery patches. Back at HQ, we relaxed with a mug of tea and lots of envelopes to stuff.
So a pleasant day out. Tim now owes Gateshead a return visit.
