My day off from campaigning

While we contemplate the possibility of another election in the not too distant future, and we watch with some degree of trepidation as the DUP and the Conservatives sup together, I'm taking a day off from politics to prepare for my Dad's funeral tomorrow and to sort out jobs that need doing down on the plot. Having left David to get on with planting crops over the past 7 weeks, I am back to the land. After all, I do have a life outside politics, a point on which I was actually attacked by the Labour agent Chris McHugh during the election. Thankfully, some of us have a more rounded experience of the world. I used to work in politics myself (bizarrely Labour used to attack me for that as well) but I always had my non-political interests. Thankfully, we are not all cardboard political cut-outs like Chris.
No comments:
Post a Comment