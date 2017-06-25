Sunday, June 25, 2017

My chance to protest is slipping away!

I see the state visit by Donald Trump is in question. It is likely that 2 stumbling blocks are in the way of Trump's unwelcome sojourn. Firstly, he doesn't want to cross the pond until the Brits have grown to like him. Million-strong demonstrations against him appear not to his liking. If he is waiting for the prospect of people here conducting a mass uturn and deciding he's a good guy after all, he will be waiting beyond his term of office.

The 2nd stumbling block is the state of the government. The Tories have enough licking of self-inflicted wounds to do without adding to their woes of massive demonstrations against hand-holding Theresa and Donald.

It seems therefore that my chance to protest against Trump is slipping away.
