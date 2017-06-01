Thursday, June 01, 2017
Labour agent attacks me for living the good life
I noticed on the Whickham Residents' Facebook site that someone had put up a post saying they were going to vote for me. And then I spotted one of the responses, from a certain Chris McHugh, who just happened to forget to say that he is the agent to the Labour candidate here in Blaydon. Mr McHugh lists what the election is about (but does not include Brexit on which the Labour candidate is silent in her literature) and then makes the astonishing claim that I'm only talking to residents about living the good life! He includes pictures of bits of my leaflets (with the bits where I do talk about campaigning and policy carefully removed).
"Blaydon constituency deserves a serious representative" he claims. On that bit he is right. But a serious representative needs to be experienced, well rounded, have a personality and be a person who is much more than a figure stamped out by a political machine.
Mr McHugh however seems to be suggesting anyone who is interesting and has a personality is not a "serious representative". I beg to disagree.
It is interesting however that Labour have decided to attack me personally. Thanks for the boost guys!
By the way, here is my reply to Mr McHugh's post:
