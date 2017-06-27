Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Kells Lane Fair
On Saturday I spent the day at the Kells Lane Fair in Low Fell, Gateshead. I had a table there to sell eggs and preserves from my self-sufficiency venture. I also took along Whinnie, the baby goat we are raising by hand. He turned out to be the big hit of the day. I didn't need to spend time looking after him - people were queuing up to walk him round Kells Lane Park. Cllr Marilynn Ord bagged the biggest time with him!
Whinnie is now the mascot of the Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside and his next public outing will be at the fair at the garden on Sunday 16th July. More about that on a later post.
