Sunday, June 18, 2017
Farewell to Dad
Dad died in May and on Monday 12th June we held his funeral at Saltwell Crematorium. A humanist service and a great send-off for Dad was followed by a wake in the Bridle Path in Whickham (which is also run by one of my cousins). Dad was in good health until last year. He had 85 years of good health and one of poor health. He was proud of the fact he still had a head of hair and his own teeth! I'm hoping I've inherited his propensity for good health.
Dad, we will miss you but you've left us with great memories.
