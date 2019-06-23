Sunday, June 23, 2019
Birtley Action Day
Yesterday, we had a successful action day in Birtley, one of our target wards for the Gateshead local elections next year. We started with a street stall on Durham Road and then headed off to deliver thank you focuses across the ward. Birtley Focus Team members Paul Elliott and Jo Davidson also delivered 500 focuses as well as doing some door knocking. Generally speaking, there was a positive response from residents.
Lunch was at the Barley Mow.
Meanwhile, Team Pelaw and Heworth were hard at work in the morning delivering their thank you focus. The aim was to get Pelaw done by the early afternoon, freeing Cllr Paul Diston to join us in the afternoon in Birtley.
