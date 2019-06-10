Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, June 10, 2019
Speeches by Jo and Ed at the Newcastle hustings meeting
I videoed the opening and closing speeches by Jo Swinson and Ed Davey at the Newcastle Lib Dem leader hustings on Saturday evening. Each is included with this post.
