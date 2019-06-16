Vote Lib Dem, get expelled. Vote Conservative, that's okay: Labour's approach to discipline

Recent high profile cases of senior Labour figures being suspended or expelled for voting Lib Dem stand in sharp contrast to Labour's response to the MPs who voted with the Tories last week. These MPs single handedly saved the Conservative government and made Hard Brexit more likely. Labour's approach to them has been to ignore their misdeeds. This turn-a-blind-eye approach too often extends to anti-Semitic behaviour in Labour's ranks as well.
In the eyes of the Labour leadership, the greatest of crimes is to vote Lib Dem. Voting to save the Tories doesn't even warrant the political equivalent of an ASBO.
