Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Gateshead East branch meeting
I was at Heworth Golf Club tonight, not for a round of golf, but to attend the Gateshead East Lib Dem branch meeting. High on the agenda was a discussion about campaigning for the local elections next year in our target wards. Also discussed was the campaign for the Police and Crime Commissioner by-election.
There is a growing feeling of excitement and willingness to campaign among the members, including those who have joined recently. There is a great deal of confidence about the party's prospects.
