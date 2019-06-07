Friday, June 07, 2019
I'm backing Ed
Nominations close today for Lib Dem Leader. Unless there is a sudden and unexpected 3rd candidate, the race will be between Ed Davey and Jo Swinson. Both are first class candidates and I will be happy with either as Leader. However, I will be voting for Ed. For me, Ed has the lead on the environment. 10 years ago I gave up work to live the good life. The aim was to produce our own food and power and live as sustainably as possible. So the environmental agenda is very important to me.
I told Ed over the weekend I will be backing him and he phoned me yesterday (moments after having just dealt with a bee swarm - I learnt at that moment that Ed's mother is also a beekeeper!) When I worked for the Lib Dems over 10 years ago, I was part of the team that supported Ed when he was Shadow Communities, Housing and Local Government Secretary. So we got to know each other quite well.
The hustings meeting for the North East is in Newcastle tomorrow evening. Attendance is expected to be high from members. It should be a good meeting.
Good luck to both candidates. Both are very worthy of the role.
