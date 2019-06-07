Blaydon Lib Dem meeting

Blaydon constituency Lib Dem branch had its monthly meeting last night at Marley Hill. I say "monthly" but our last meeting was actually in March. April and May meetings weren't held because we were too busy winning Dunston Hill and Whickham East ward from Labour. The usual issues were discussed and plans for Focuses were agreed. I am currently writing the next edition for Whickham South and Sunniside.
We also had a discussion about social events - we have been heavily focused on campaigning in the past so we have given insufficient thought to these. This needs to change, especially as we are picking up lots of new members and supporters. So I have been dispatched to contact possible speakers for pizza and politics events. More fundraising is also needed. We have lots of campaign plans but money is needed to pay for them!
I came away from the meeting with a long to-do list!
