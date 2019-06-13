Out of the race

I am on a train to North Wales at the moment but I can't escape politics and the infernal Tory leadership race. The first round ballot was declared just as we were getting on the train. McVile, Loathsome and Harpic are now out, leaving seven in the race. Johnson was in the lead, comfortably ahead of Hunt. My guess is that the supporters of McVile and Loathsome will line up behind Johnson. As for Harpic, I'm like most other people. I have no idea who he is so who his followers are and where they now end up is anyone's guess.
So, stay tuned for the next edition of the Tory Leadership Show (if I can be bothered to write it!) Meanwhile I am going to enjoy my trip to Wales.
