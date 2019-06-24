No Brexit candidate

Nominations closed on Friday for the Northumbria PCC by-election. I am the Lib Dem candidate and, as expected, Labour and Conservatives also have nominations in. There is an independent as well. She has something of a Conservative past and was also involved with some anti-Lib Dem activity. For a short time, she worked for Ann-Marie Trevelyan, Tory MP for Berwick. I am assuming she has £5000 to burn as her chances of taking at least 5% of the vote, necessary to save the deposit, are somewhat limited.
So that's four candidates. Missing from the running is the Brexit Party. The reason for the absence is unknown. How this will impact on the result is difficult to quantify. On a much smaller scale, in my ward in May, there was no Kipper/Brexit candidate. Old fashioned 3 party politics, now a bit of a distant memory, came into play. I got 73% of the vote!
Anyway, polling day for this completely unnecessary PCC by-election, is 18th July.
