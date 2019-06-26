Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Tour of Britain coming to Gateshead

At cabinet yesterday a report on the agenda especially caught my attention. The Tour of Britain is coming to Gateshead and competing cyclists will be following a route which includes Sunniside and Whickham. Indeed, the route goes past the end of my street. It seems I will have a good vantage point. The only drawback, as I pointed out, is that live coverage will only be on ITV4, which I described as "having fewer viewers than my YouTube channel!" (though my videos have been viewed 6 million times.)

The Tour of Britain will be in Gateshead on 10th September.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)