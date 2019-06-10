Monday, June 10, 2019

Lib Dem Leadership Hustings in Newcastle

Lib Dem hustings meeting June 18 (1)

The Old Assembly Rooms in Newcastle were packed out on Saturday evening for the Lib Dem leadership hustings meeting. Two candidates are in the running - Jo Swinson and Ed Davey. I will be happy with either though I am backing Ed Davey. Both spoke well at the meeting which I reckon must be in sharp contrast to Labour and Conservative meetings where blind panic and blood on the floor are common features.

Lib Dem hustings meeting June 18 (3)

Gateshead members Vicky Anderson and Leanne Brand are backing Jo.

Ed Davey leaflet June 19

Ed's leaflet - you may recognise the photo at the bottom!

Jonathan Wallace Ed Davey June 2019

Me and Ed.

Ballot papers will be circulated shortly and the winner will be declared on 23rd July.
