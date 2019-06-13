Thursday, June 13, 2019
Labour's helping hand to the Tories
Plans to block no deal Brexit have yet again been shot down by the government. And again, Labour MPs were the saviours of the Tories. Had the 8 Labour MPs who back the government followed their whip, the Tories would have been defeated. Two of those Labour MPs were from the North East: Ronnie Campbell and Stephen Hepburn. Both are reactionary old school "socialists" who should have been decommissioned years ago. Thanks to them and their Brexit colleagues, Hard Brexit remains a strong possibility. Not very helpful for local jobs and economy. The next time they moan about the state of the region, they need to be reminded that they have Brexit blood on their hands.
