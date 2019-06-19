My 3 key policies for the Northumbria PCC by-election

- Scrap the PCC role. It has been an expensive experiment that has failed (£3 million to pay for the by-election is just one example of the costs). The PCC role can be taken over by a joint body of local councils.
- I will make neighbourhood policing and addressing anti social behaviour my major priority. I will refocus policing away from the failed war on drugs users, following the example set in Durham, and onto pursing the dealers. As PCC I will work with councils to declare drug abuse a public health crisis.
- Press the government to keep the European Arrest Warrant which would be lost if there is a Hard Brexit. It has allowed the police to bring to justice murders, rapists and serious criminals who would otherwise evade justice by escaping to Europe.
The by-election will be held on 18th July. At the moment, Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems have announced candidates. There is no news about other candidates. Nominations close on Friday.
No comments:
Post a Comment