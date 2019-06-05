Meeting Trump

I had planned to be in London yesterday for a meeting of Lib Dem group leaders. Alas, the meeting was postponed until later this year. Frankly, I didn't want to be in London at the same time as the Trump visit and the demonstrations taking place against him. The postponement also allowed me to go to the Sunniside History Society meeting last night. As chairman, I had already arm twisted someone to stand in for me so I was able to relieve them of that burden.
And now for something rare: praise for Corbyn! I think he was absolutely right that he tried to seek a meeting with Trump. Corbyn is a waste of space but he is, sadly, Leader of the Opposition. In that capacity, he should have been given an audience with Trump. In the nightmare scenario in the years ahead of a 2nd Trump term of office and a Prime Minister Corbyn, the two are going to have to deal with each other. A meeting should therefore have been held between the two. After all, if Trump could find time to meet Nigel Farage, whose party has no seats in Parliament, he should find time to meet Corbyn.
