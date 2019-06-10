Monday, June 10, 2019

Gateshead Strategy Meeting

Gateshead Lib Dem strategy meeting June 19 (1)

Lib Dems in Gateshead are already planning for the local elections in May next year. On Saturday, we held our next strategy meeting. There was a wide ranging discussion on the selection of target wards and the criteria we apply to come into target status. Within that status there are a couple of different categories based on how far down the route of winnability a ward it. We will be defending five seats next year and we have drawn up a target list of an additional six wards. The meeting also looked at campaigning plans with the result that I ended up adding to my to-do list before meaving the meeting!

