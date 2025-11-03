3 Christmas fairs

On Saturday I visited three local Christmas fairs. As already reported, I went to Whickham Library fair in the morning (see photo above), taking 2 of my goats with me to help raise funds. I popped into the building as well to say help to everyone and have a look at what was for sale. By midday the clock was ticking so we packed up the goats, took them back to the farm and then headed to the Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside for the fair they were holding. (See photo below.)
The final event of the day was the Friends of Sunniside Christmas fair at the Sidegate Gallery in Sunniside. It was tipping down when I walked there and my fear was that the weather would keep people away. I didn't need to be pessimistic. The place was packed.
My two ward colleagues, Councillors Marilynn Ord and Jonathan Mohammed, were at the event as well. We have been attending the Friends of Sunniside meetings over the past year to help and advise them so we certainly weren't going to miss the Christmas event.
I had high hopes of a win on the Christmas quiz. Alas, it was not to be. I was beaten by one point by Revd Glen MacNight!
