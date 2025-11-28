Whickham South Focus delivery completed

Earlier this month we had an action day in Whickham South and Sunniside ward. At the end of it there were 2 patches left to deliver which I took. My plan was to deliver them a couple of days later. The "couple of days" stretched to a couple of weeks! Council meetings, meetings about the Sunniside Christmas tree, campaign meetings and the weather all conspired to delay the delivery. I eventually got the Focuses delivered on Tuesday this week. Job done!
The lead story was about the return of post office facilities to the Whickham South area. We also had articles about the Whickham Christmas tree lights switch on, our advice surgeries, Rectory Lane traffic lights and Greggs expanding in St Mary's Green.
