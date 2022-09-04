At last, Dunston Hill Primary School is to be demolished and the site is to be used for 35 affordable homes. It only took 13 years from the school's closing to planning permission being granted (on Wednesday last week). Local Lib Dems have been campaigning for the site to be used for housing since the school moved to its new site in 2009. The site should have been used years ago but was left as a derelict eyesore in Gateshead Council's ownership. The Council therefore lost many years of council tax receipts and people were denied the affordable homes that are so needed.
Let's hope the work takes place quickly.
