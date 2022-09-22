Long to reign over us - 2010-22

This post covers the key events from 2010 to 2022 which I included in my presentation on the 70 years of HM The Queen's reign to the Sunniside History Society earlier this month.
2010
General election is held in which for the first time there were leader debates
Election result – Conservatives are 20 seats short of a majority in a hung parliament.
Coalition government is formed with David Cameron as Prime MInister and NIck Clegg as deputy Prime minister
Gordon Brown steps down as Labour leader, succeeded by Ed Miliband (beating his brother David in the contest)
Austerity is underway
The engagement of Prince William and Catherine Middleton is announced
2011
Prince William and Catherine Middleton are married in Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II become the 2nd longest reigning British monarch
Queen Elizabeth II made a state visit to Ireland, the first by a reigning monarch to Dublin since 1911
The cheque guarantee card – which ensures some cheques are honoured even if the account holder does not have sufficient funds in their account – was withdrawn after operating for over 40 years
Rioting in various cities throughout the UK
2012
The year it rained constantly, and Gateshead suffered Thunder Thursday
THE nation celebrates the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Government debt rises to £1 trillion
London hosts the Olympics and opening ceremony includes the film of the Queen and James Bond jumping from a helicopter
Allegations about Jimmy Saville are published by ITV
2013
Margaret Thatcher dies
Same sex marriage is legalised
Prince George is born
Sewage workers remove a fifteen ton bus-sized "fatberg" – thought to be Britain's largest – from a sewer beneath London
Wartime computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing, who had been chemically castrated in 1952 following his conviction for homosexuality, is given a posthumous royal pardon
2014
Winter storms sweep away the main rail line through Devon
Scottish referendum – the majority vote to stay in UK
11 November – the last ceramic poppy is laid at the Tower of London and joins the 888,245 flowers commemorating the armistace and centenary of World War 1
2015
Gary Glitter is sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sex abuse
Last of UK government debt from WW1 is repaid
In March inflation fell to zero percent in February, the lowest level since records began
Male precedent in order of succession to the throne is ended
Conservatives win the general election, putting an end to the coalition government with the Lib Dems
Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg resign as party leaders to be replaced by Jeremy Corbyn and Tim Farron respectively
The Prince of Wales begins his official four-day tour of the Republic of Ireland having a controversial meeting with Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams
Cashless payments now exceed the use of notes and coins
2016
Elizabeth II marks her 90th birthday.
UK votes in the referendum to leave the EU
Cameron resigns as Prime Minister and is replaced by Theresa May
2017
Article 50 implemented - this is the start of the legal process to withdraw from the EU
Buckingham Palace announces that the Duke of Edinburgh is to step down from carrying out royal engagements in the autumn
Snap election results in the Conservatives losing their majority but stay in office with support from DUP
Solar, wind and nuclear power each provide more electricity than gas and coal combined for the first time in the UK
2018
The UK's largest toy retailer, Toys "R" Us, goes into administration
One of the UK's biggest electronics retailers, Maplin, goes into administration
Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury
The wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle takes place
British retailer Marks & Spencer confirms the closure of 100 stores
2019
Repeated attempts to get Brexit legislation through Parliament all failed.
Theresa May resigns and is replaced as PM by Boris Johnson
Johnson calls a general election in December and wins with the biggest Conservative majority since 1987.
Jeremy Corbyn resigns and is replaced by Kier Starmer in April the following year
Travel company Thomas Cook collapses
2020
Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal deal completes its passage through parliament
British AIrways suspend all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect, due to the ongoing COVID - 19 outbreak in China
30 January 1st cases of covid in UK
600 flood warnings are in place in UK in February, This month is the wettest February in the UK since records began in 1862 with an average of 209.1mm of rainfall
FTSE plunges 8% as fears of pandemic grow
Football matches cancelled because of the pandemic
All elections are cancelled
23 March UK-wide lockdown begins
29
March Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth broadcasts to the UK and the wider Commonwealth
2021
Covid vaccine becomes available for everyone in UK
Many events continue to be cancelled
Buckingham Palace announces the death of Prince Philip
The final Debenhams store is closed
2022
Most covid restrictions are removed by the spring
The nation celebrates Platinum Jubilee though Prince Charles now fronts many of the events
The Queen stars alongside Paddington Bear in a short film to celebrate the Jubilee
2
days after appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister, the Queen passes
away at Balmoral bringing to an end the longest reign by any monarch in
Britain
