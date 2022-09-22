Thursday, September 22, 2022

Long to reign over us - 2010-22

This post covers the key events from 2010 to 2022 which I included in my presentation on the 70 years of HM The Queen's reign to the Sunniside History Society earlier this month.

2010

General election is held in which for the first time there were leader debates

Election result – Conservatives are 20 seats short of a majority in a hung parliament.

Coalition government is formed with David Cameron as Prime MInister and NIck Clegg as deputy Prime minister

Gordon Brown steps down as Labour leader, succeeded by Ed Miliband (beating his brother David in the contest)

Austerity is underway

The engagement of Prince William and Catherine Middleton is announced

2011

Prince William and Catherine Middleton are married in Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II become the 2nd longest reigning British monarch

Queen Elizabeth II made a state visit to Ireland, the first by a reigning monarch to Dublin since 1911 

The cheque guarantee card – which ensures some cheques are honoured even if the account holder does not have sufficient funds in their account – was withdrawn after operating for over 40 years

Rioting in various cities throughout the UK

2012

The year it rained constantly, and Gateshead suffered Thunder Thursday

THE nation celebrates the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Government debt rises to £1 trillion

London hosts the Olympics and opening ceremony includes the film of the Queen and James Bond jumping from a helicopter

Allegations about Jimmy Saville are published by ITV

2013

Margaret Thatcher dies

Same sex marriage is legalised

Prince George is born

Sewage workers remove a fifteen ton bus-sized "fatberg" – thought to be Britain's largest – from a sewer beneath London

Wartime computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing, who had been chemically castrated in 1952 following his conviction for homosexuality, is given a posthumous royal pardon 

2014

Winter storms sweep away the main rail line through  Devon

Scottish referendum – the majority vote to stay in UK

11 November – the last ceramic poppy is laid at the Tower of London and joins the 888,245 flowers commemorating the armistace and centenary of World War 1

2015

Gary Glitter is sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sex abuse

Last of UK government debt from WW1 is repaid

In March inflation fell to zero percent in February, the lowest level since records began

Male precedent in order of succession to the throne is ended

Conservatives win the general election, putting an end to the coalition government with the Lib Dems

Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg resign as party leaders to be replaced by Jeremy Corbyn and Tim Farron respectively

The Prince of Wales begins his official four-day tour of the Republic of Ireland having a controversial meeting with Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams 

Cashless payments now exceed the use of notes and coins

2016

Elizabeth II marks her 90th birthday.

UK votes in the referendum to leave the EU

Cameron resigns as Prime Minister and is replaced by Theresa May

2017

Article 50 implemented - this is the start of the legal process to withdraw from the EU

Buckingham Palace announces that the Duke of Edinburgh is to step down from carrying out royal engagements in the autumn

Snap election results in the Conservatives losing their majority but stay in office with support from DUP

Solar, wind and nuclear power each provide more electricity than gas and coal combined for the first time in the UK

2018

The UK's largest toy retailer, Toys "R" Us, goes into administration 

One of the UK's biggest electronics retailers, Maplin, goes into administration

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury

The wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle takes place 

British retailer Marks & Spencer confirms the closure of 100 stores

2019

Repeated attempts to get Brexit legislation through Parliament all failed.

Theresa May resigns and is replaced as PM by Boris Johnson

Johnson calls a general election in December and wins with the biggest Conservative majority since 1987.

Jeremy Corbyn resigns and is replaced by Kier Starmer in April the following year

Travel company Thomas Cook collapses

2020 

Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal deal completes its passage through parliament

British AIrways suspend all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect, due to the ongoing COVID - 19 outbreak in China

30 January 1st cases of covid in UK

600 flood warnings are in place in UK in February, This month is the wettest February in the UK since records began in 1862 with an average of 209.1mm of rainfall

FTSE plunges 8% as fears of pandemic grow

Football matches cancelled because of the pandemic

All elections are cancelled

23 March UK-wide lockdown begins 

29 March Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth broadcasts to the UK and the wider Commonwealth

2021

Covid vaccine becomes available for everyone in UK

Many events continue to be cancelled

Buckingham Palace announces the death of Prince Philip

The final Debenhams store is closed

2022

Most covid restrictions are removed by the spring

The nation celebrates Platinum Jubilee though Prince Charles now fronts many of the events

The Queen stars alongside Paddington Bear in a short film to celebrate the Jubilee

2 days after appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister, the Queen passes away at Balmoral bringing to an end the longest reign by any monarch in Britain

 


