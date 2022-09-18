Long to reign over us - 1970s

The third decade of HM The Queen's reign. The events below were those discussed at the Sunniside History Society last week when we looked at key events in the UK during the 70 years The Queen was on the throne.
1970
Martin Peters becomes the nation's first £200,000 footballer in his transfer from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur
The Beatles break up
British Leyland announce Morris Minor to cease production
Surprise win for Ted Heath and the Conservatives in the general election
First walkabout by Queen in Australia, now a standard part of a royal visit
1971
Tyneside set film "Get Carter" starring Michel Caine is premiered.
Decimalisation took place
1972
Unemployment exceeded 1M for the first time since the 1930s
7 week miners’ strike took place
Northern
Ireland Parliament suspended
Queen Elizabeth II met her uncle, The Duke of Windsor, for the last time, at his home in Paris. The Duke died shortly afterwards, 35 years after his abdication from the throne
BBC launched Pebble Mill at One
1973
UK joins the EEC
Women are admitted into the London Stock Exchange for the first time
In May 1.6 million workers go on strike over government pay restraints
IRA carry out extensive bombing campaign in UK mainland
Princess
Anne marries Captain Mark Philips
Peter Walker, the Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, warned that petrol rationing may have to be introduced in the near future as a result of the oil crisis
1974
Implementation of 3 day week
The Prime Minister, Edward Heath, calls a general election for 28 February in an attempt to end the dispute over the miners' strike. No part has a majority.
Harold Wilson becomes PM
ABBA wins Eurovision with Waterloo
2nd election results in Labour majority of 3 seats
Inflation soars to a 34-year high of 17.2%
1975
Margaret Thatcher becomes Conservative leader
Inflation
reached 24.2%
Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody is released
Two new laws, the Sex Discrimination Act 1975 and the Equal Pay Act 1970, come into force
1976
Harold Wilson resigns, James Callaghan becomes PM
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon announce that they are to separate
Jeremy Thorpe resigns as leader of the Liberal Party, David Steel takes over
Summer heatwave
£2.3 billion loan from IMF to bailout Britain
1977
Queen's silver jubilee
Income tax slashed from 35p to 33p
Queens
UK jubilee tour starts in Glasgow
1978
Many British bakeries impose bread rationing after a baker's strike led to panic buying of bread
Lib Lab Pact ends
Inflation at 6 year low of 6.3%
1979
Winter of Discontent
Labour loses vote of confidence and then loses subsequent general election. Start of 18 years of Conservative government. Thatcher as PM
Former Liberal Party leader and MP Jremy Thorpe goes on trial at the Old Bailey charged with attempted murder. He is eventually cleared
Lord Mountbatten and two 15-year-olds, his nephew and a boatboy, are assassinated by a Provisional Irish Republican Army bomb
The government publishes the Housing Bill which will give council house tenants theright to buy their homes from the following year
