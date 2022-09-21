Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Long to reign over us - 1990s

This post covers the key events in the 1990s which I included in my presentation on the 70 years of HM The Queen's reign to the Sunniside History Society earlier this month.

1990

Poll Tax comes into operation

National Garden Festival in Gateshead is opened by Princess Anne

Agriculture Minister John Gummer publicly feeds a hamburger to his five-year-old daughter to counter rumours about the spread of BSE and its transmission to humans

Iraq invades Kuwait

Dramatic resignation of Geoffrey Howe precipitates the fall of Margaret Thatcher. John Major becomes PM

Channel Tunnel workers break through to meet up 40m below the seabed

1991

Gulf War sees alliance led by USA ending Iraqi invasion of Kuwait

Government announces poll tax to be scrapped, to be replaced by council tax

1992

The Queen commemorates her Ruby Jubilee 

Duke and Duchess of York separate

General election results in reduced majority but nevertheless surprise victory for the Conservatives

Neil Kinnock resigns as Labour Leader, replaced by John Smith

UK crashes out of ERM

The Church of England votes to allow women to become priests

The separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales is announced

The marriage of Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence takes place

Windsor Castle fire

The Queen describes this year as an Annus Horribilis

1993

John Major launches his Back to Basics campaign

1994

Police start digging up 25 Cromwell St, Gloucester. Human remains are found and Fred and Rosemary West are charged with murder

Channel Tunnel officially opened by the Queen and President Mitterand

Labour Leader John Smith dies and is replaced by Tony Blair

Sunday trading laws are reformed, allowing larger shops to open for 6 hours

The National Lottery launched

1995

The Queen urges Charles and Diana to get a divorce

John Major, faced with a divided party, resigns as Conservative Leader and restands, winning comfortably. The move fails to unite the party

1996

The Princess of Wales agrees to give Prince Charles a divorce

The Duke and Duchess of York complete their divorce proceedings

The Queen opens Durham's new Riverside Cricket Ground in Chester-le-Street

1997

Labour, led by Tony Blair, win a landslide majority in the general election

John Major is replaced as Conservative leader by William Hague

IRA declares a ceasefire

Duke of York opens Stadium of Light

Diana Princess of Wales dies in a road accident in Paris

Scotland and Wales vote for devolution in separate referenda

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

The Royal Yacht Britannia is decommissioned after 44 years in service

1998

The Good Friday Agreement between the UK and Irish governments and the main political parties in Northern Ireland is signed.

A car bomb explodes in the Northern Irish market town of Omagh, County Tyrone, killing 29 people – the worst terrorist atrocity in the history of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. It has been planted by the Real Irish Republican Army 

1999

David Copeland appears in court charged with the recent bombings in London

First elections to the devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales are held

The marriage of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones takes place

Official opening of Millennium Dome by the Queen on New Years eve

 


