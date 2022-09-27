Chase Park back at planning

A planning application to demolish the historic stables at Chase Park, Whickham and build 4 executive homes on the site comes to planning committee tomorrow. The issue is controversial anyway without attempts by the local Labour Party to claim that the site is not in Chase Park! It is actually in the heart of the park. Indeed, Labour run Gateshead Council are selling the site and are flogging off the busiest entrance to the park to provide road access to the upmarket development. 78 objections have been received and I believe one letter of support. I will be at the meeting tomorrow to watch proceedings.
Photo above - the main entrance to the park which Labour in Gateshead are wanting to sell.
