I wrote recently about the problems of getting to Brighton from the North East for Lib Dem conference later this month. Rail strikes had been announced for Thursday 15th and Saturday 17th. I considered and ruled out various alternatives for getting to Brighton: driving (I hate driving long distances and the pollution level is too great); flying (short haul flights are too polluting) travelling by train on Friday 16th (the service will be in chaos due to the strikes); coach from Newcastle (but the journey would be 11 hours). In the end, I overcame my concerns and opted for the coach. I will spend most of it asleep as it leaves shortly before midnight on Friday evening and gets into Brighton at 11am on Saturday. I will need to take a supply of farming and history magazines to keep me occupied on those parts of the journey when I can't get to sleep. For the return journey I'm hoping the trains are running again!
