Change of plan

I had written previously about the difficulties of getting to conference this month. The passing of Her Majesty has changed the situation. The rail strike is suspended so getting to Brighton becomes much easier. There is however no conference to attend. It has been cancelled. So my new plan it to go to Brighton anyway and to go by train. After all the hotel is paid for. I will use it as my base for a few days and travel up to London where I am hoping to meet up with a horticultural friend of mine on Sunday. But on Monday 19th I will head to London to join the crowds of people lining the route of the funeral procession. This is history in the making and I would like to be part of it.
