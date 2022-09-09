As chair of Sunniside History Society, I have scrapped the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. Instead of a presentation about the historical leftovers along the Tanfield bridlepath, I will be giving a talk about the 70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's reign, outlining a major event from each year. It will be our tribute to our longest serving monarch. The evening will be called "Long to reign over us."
The meeting is on Wednesday 14th September at 7pm in Sunniside Social Club. All welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment