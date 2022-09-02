Tories in Winlaton

I have heard on the grapevine that the Conservatives were out campaigning in Winlaton and High Spen over the summer. The ward is the only one currently where the Conservatives have a realistic (though still a bit distant) chance of winning a seat on Gateshead Council which has been an electoral desert for them for 30 years ago. They must have been disappointed by the result in Winlaton and High Spen in May where, despite visits from (or is that because of visits from?) cabinet members, the Conservatives saw the Labour majority increase to 620. Perhaps the Conservatives however understand that winning an election requires constant campaigning. Success does not come overnight. We shall wait and see if the Conservatives continue to work the ward in the months ahead.
