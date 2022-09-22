Long to reign over us - 2000s

This post covers the key events in the 2000s which I included in my presentation on the 70 years of HM The Queen's reign to the Sunniside History Society earlier this month.
2000
The
Millennium Bug failed to happen
2001
Foot and Mouth disease outbreak occurs
Tony
Blair leads Labour to 2nd landslide general election win. William
Hague resigns as Conservative Leader and is replaced by Iain Duncan Smith
On 13th September
The Queen orders the Changing of the Guard ceremony to be paused for a two-minute silence, followed
by the playing of the American national anthem in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks two days
earlier in the USA
UK takes part in the invasion of Afghanistan
2002
Princess Margaret dies
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother dies aged 101
The Queen's Golden Jubilee is celebrated across the country
2003
UK takes part in invasion of Iraq after claims of weapons of mass destruction in the country.
President Vladimir Putin becomes the first Russian head of state to make a state visit to Britain since Tsar Alexander II in 1874
Iain Duncan Smith resigns as Conservative leader, replaced by Michael Howard
2004
The government announces plans to prohibit smoking in most enclosed public places (including workplaces) within the next three years
150 UK citizens are among thousands killed by the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami
2005
Prince Charles marries Camilla Parker Bowles
Labour under Blair win a 3rd election in a row but with majority cut to 66
Michael Howard resigns as Conservative leader and is replaced by David Cameron
Terror attacks take place on the London Underground
2006
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 80th birthday
The BBC announces that Grandstand, its flagship sports TV programme, will be phased out within the next year after nearly 50 years on air
Home Secretary John Reid attacks the Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown for being 'presumptuous' and 'disloyal' for openly campaigning to replace Tony Blair as Prime Minister
The British government pays off the Anglo-American loan made in 1946
2007
Tony Blair resigns as Labour leader, replaced by Gordon Brown who becomes PM
London announced as venue for the 2012 Olympics
A smoking ban came into effect in all enclosed public places in England
Northern Rock bank obtains an emergency loan from the Bank of England
Gordon Brown confirms that there will be no early General Election, prompting the media to call him 'Bottler Brown'
Final switching off of the analogue signal for UK terrestrial tv
2008
Northern Rock bank was nationalised by the government at the start of the financial crisis
The inquest into the death of Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, hears that there is "not a shred of evidence" that The Duke of Edinburgh or MI6 ordered her death
Boris Johnson defeated Ken Livingstone in the election for London Mayor
Economy contracts as the financial crisis expands
The government announced a bank rescue package worth some £500 billion as a response to the financial crisis
Woolworths announced their 807 UK stores will close
MFI closed all 111 of its stores
2009
Lloyds completes takeover of HBOS which was later found to have made a loss of £11 billion in 2008
Share price of RBS collapses 67% in one day. The company then had to be nationalised
MP
expenses scandal breaks
Whitelee Wind Farm, the largest onshore wind farm in Europe, officially opens in Scotland
November
was the wettest month on record with average rainfall of 21cm
