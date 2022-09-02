Rail strikes have been announced for Thursday 15th and Saturday 17th September. Lib Dem conference in Brighton starts on 17th and my plan had been to go to conference that day, travelling down from the North East and arriving in Brighton in the afternoon. I then decided to head south on Friday 16th to meet up with a horticultural friend of mine in London and then head to Brighton from London the next day, staying in a cheap hotel. But the rail strikes have thrown all this up in the air.
I can't go to London on Wednesday 14th as I am speaking at the Sunniside History Society that evening. I've ruled out driving to Brighton (I hate driving and I hate the pollution). I had a look at flights to Gatwick but I hate the idea of short haul because of the pollution. And were I to fly as an absolute last resort, there is still the problem of getting from the airport to Brighton. I then looked at getting a coach from Newcastle to Brighton but the thought of a journey of nearly 12 hours does not appeal.
Which leaves me with travelling by train on Friday. It is not a strike day but the rail system will be in chaos. It also means cancelling plans to have a horticultural meet up as I will have to get to Brighton before the Saturday strike happens.
Wish me luck!
