Labour's changing position on PR

Yesterday, the Labour conference voted to replace first past the post with proportional representation in general elections. Those of us who have argued for decades that this constitutional reform is one of the keys to creating a modern representative democracy should not get too excited. The Labour leadership under Starmer have indicated they won't back the introduction of PR, regardless of the conference vote. This is at least an improvement on what has gone before. Last year Labour members voted at conference for PR only to have their hopes crushed by union block votes which lined up behind the Tory-benefitting FPTP system. What has changed since is the mood in some of the big unions which are now coming out in favour of reform. Despite this, Starmer is not taking on the mantle of reformer.
No comments:
Post a Comment