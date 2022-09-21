Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Long to reign over us - 1980s

We have now arrived at the 1980s in my presentation to Sunniside History Society about the main events of the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. 

1980

The SAS storm the Iranian Embassy building, killing 5 out of the 6 terrorists. One hostage is killed by the terrorists before the raid and one during it, but the remainder are freed. The storming is broadcast live on television

US nuclear cruise missiles are to be located at RAF Greenham Common in Berkshire

The pre-decimal sixpenny coin is withdrawn from circulation

Tyne and Wear Metro opens after 6 years construction, with the first phase between Haymarket and Whitley Bay.

Unemployment reaches 2 million

Consett Steelworks close with the loss of 4500 jobs, instantly making it the town with the highest rate of unemployment in the UK

Right to buy, under which tenants can buy their council home begins

Margaret Thatcher makes her "The lady's not for turning" speech to the Conservative Party conference

Michael Foot becomes Labour Leader

1981

The Queen officially opens the Metro

Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer takes place

Princess Alice, last surviving granddaughter of Queen Victoria, dies

Wave of riots in the summer hits the UK

David Steel tells delegates at the Liberal Party conference to "go back to your constituencies and prepare for government"

10 IRA hunger strikers die before the protest is called off

1982

Unemployment reaches 3 million

The lowest ever UK temperature of −27.2 °C is recorded at Braemar

The DeLorean De Lorean car factory in Belfast is put into receivership 

In March Argentines land on the British dependent territory of South Georgia Island and then Falklands

In April a Taskforce is assembled by the UK to recover the islands

In June, the Falkland Islands are fully recovered

Prince William is born

Michael Fagan Michael Fagan breaks into Buckingham Palace and is apprehended after entering the royal bedroom

1983

Landslide for Conservatives at general election, Labour down to 209 seats

Neil Kinnock succeeds Michael Foot as Labour leader

David Owen replaces Roy Jenkins as SDP leader

The one pound coin is introduced

1984

Torvill and Dean win a gold medal for ice skating at the Winter Olympics

In March the miners’ strike begins

Birth of Prince Harry

The IRA attempts to assassinate the Conservative cabinet at the Grand Hotel in Brighton during the party's conference. Cabinet minister Norman Tebbitt is trapped among the rubble and his wife Margaret is seriously injured. MP Anthony Berry and four other people are killed. In the resulting by-election in Enfield Michael Portillo is elected.

BBC News presenter Michael Buerk covers the famine in Ethiopia which leads to Band Aid

First state visit by a monarch to China

1985

The first mobile phone network in the UK is launched by Vodafone

Miners strike ends

Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia raise over £50,000,000 for famine relief in

1986

Chernobyl disaster in the former Soviet Union

Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

Prince Andrew marries Sarah Ferguson

Tyne and Wear and other metropolitan county councils are abolished

The Duchess of Windsor dies

Margaret Thatcher officially opens the first phase of the NIssan car factory in Sunderland

The first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy is diagnosed in British cattle

1987

British Channel ferry MS Herald of Free Enterprise 

Margaret Thatcher wins record 3rd general election with majority of over 100

The Channel Tunnel is given the go ahead

Wall Street crash leads to £50 billion being wiped off the value of shares on the London stock exchange

The Kings Cross tube station fire takes place 

1988

Chancellor Nigel Lawson announces that the standard rate of income tax will be cut to 25p in the pound

The Church of England announces that they will allow the ordination of female priests from 1992

 The Piper Alpha oil rig in the North Sea explodes, resulting in the death of 167 workers

Paddy Ashdown is elected 1st leader of the Liberal Democrats

New licensing laws allow pubs to stay open all day in England and Wales

Duke and Duchess of York have a child – Beatrice

1989

94 people are killed in the Hillsborough disaster during the FA Cup semi-final

The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are separating after 16 years of marriage

Fall of the Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain


