

Long to reign over us - 1950s

Last night I gave my presentation to the Sunniside History Society looking at events from the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Over the next few days I will publish a list for each decade. Below are the events I included from the 1950s, starting obviously with Princess Elizabeth becoming Queen.

1952

February, Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen

December – smog in London kills 4,000

Singin’ in the Rail premiers

US tests first hydrogen bomb

 

1953

Coronation of the Queen (June)

Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay climb Everest

Korean War ends

Stalin dies

Royal Yacht Britannia commissioned

 

1954

First under 4 minute mile run by Roger Bannister

Rationing ends in UK

A de Haviland Comet crashes in the Mediterranean

Alan Turing dies

 

1955

HMS Ark Royal is commissioned

Winston Churchill resigned as PM at the age of 80, replaced by Anthony Eden

Eden leads Conservatives to victory in general election

Heatwave and drought in UK

Unemployment at 215,000, 1%

Ruth Ellis last woman to be hanged

Richard Baker and Kenneth Kendall become first news readers to be seen reading the news

Commercial tv starts broadcasting

Princess Margaret announces she will not marry Group Captain Peter Townsend

Dame Evelyn Sharp appointed Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the first woman civil servant to attain this most senior position within the UK

Clement Atlee resigns as Labour leader after 20 years

 

1956

Premium bonds launched

The Queen opens the world's first commercial nuclear power station at Calder Hall

 Suez Crisis resulting in petrol rationing

PG Tips launch their long-running advertising campaign using a chimpanzees (with voices provided by Peter Sellers).

Tesco open their first self-service store in the UK

 

1957

Harold Macmillan takes over as PM

Petrol rationing lifted

The 1957–1958 influenza pandemic ("Asian flu"), which has already killed thousands of people worldwide, reaches Britain where it will kill a number estimated at between 20,000 and 33,000

Prime Minister Harold Macmillan makes his speech in which he claims that "most of our people have never had it so good"

 

1958

Life peerages introduced allowing women to sit in House of Lords for the first time

The Queen bestows the title Prince of Wales on Prince Charles

1st broadcast of Blue Peter

 

1959

Conservatives win the general election with another increased majority

Economic growth for the year is a very strong 7.2% while the inflation shows a zero percentage change over the year

Prime Minister Macmillan  makes the "Wind of Change" speech for the first time


