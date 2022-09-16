Long to reign over us

This is the second post using the material I presented at the Sunniside History Society meeting on Wednesday looking back at the events during the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. We have now arrived at the 1960s.
1960
Birth of Prince Andrew
Princess Margaret marries Anthony Armstrong-Jones
Beatles perform for first time in Hamburg
Penguin Books are found not guilty of obscenity in the Lady Chatterley's Lover case
Coronation Street is first broadcast
Conscription ends
1961
Farthing ceases to be legal tender
Betting shops become legal
Birth Control pill becomes available on the NHS after their availability is backed by Health Minister Enock Powell
1962
An outbreak of smallpox in Wales kills 19 people. 900,000 people in the region are vaccinated against the disease
First episode of Z-Cars
Liberal candidateEric Lubbock wins the Oprington By-election, leading to the Night of the Long Knives in the Conservative Cabinet
First broadcast of Steptoe and Son
Live television broadcast from the US to Britain for the first time, via the Telstar communications satellite
The Rolling Stones make their debut at London's Marquee Club
The first James Bond film, Dr No, is released
1963
Year started with the worst winter since 1946-7, snow on the ground in some areas until April
Labour
leader Hugh Gaitskell dies
John Profumo, Secretary of State for War, admits misleading Parliament and resigns over his affair with Christine Keeler
The Great Train Robbery takes place
Ford begins production of the Ford Anglia
1st broadcast of Dr Who
Assassination of JFK
1964
Top of the Pops 1st broadcast
Prince Edward is born
Launch of BB2 disrupted by power cut
Post Office Tower completed
Labour wins a slender majority of 4 in the general election
1965
Winston Churchill dies
the bank rate is reduced to 6 per cent.
the government announce plans for the introduction of a blood alcohol limit for drivers in its clampdown on drink driving
Edward Heath becomes Conservative leader
Thunderbirds are first broadcast
A 70 mph maximum speed limit is imposed on UK roads
10 day tour by Queen of West Germany
1966
Labour win the general election, increasing their majority to 96
England
beat West Germany in World Cup
Ian Brady and Myra Hindley go on trial charged with murdering two children and a teenager and subsequently found guilty.
Aberfan disaster in South Wales
1967
The first North Sea gas is pumped ashore
1st colour tv broadcast
The RMS Queen Elizabeth 2 is launched at by the Queen
The Abortion Act is passed
The pound is devalued from $2.80 to $2.40
1968
Ford brought out the Escort to replace the Anglia
George Brown resigns as Foreign Secretary after failing to turn up for an emergency meeting because he was drunk.
5p and 10p coins are introduced in preparation for decimalization
Ronan Point tower block in Newham collapses
1st and 2nd class mail are introduced
1969
The
space hopper is introduced
Lulu, representing the UK with the song "Boom Bang-a-Bang", shared first place in the Eurovision Song Contest in a four-way tie with France, The Netherlands and Spain
Voting age is reduced from 21 to 18
QE2
maiden voyage from Southampton to New York
Charles, Prince of Wales, is invested with his title at Caernarfon
BBC Television broadcasts overnight to provide coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing
The old half penny ceases to
be legal tender
