Jonathan Wallace
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Chase Park fair
Chase Park fair was held today. I went along around midday and chatted to lots of people. I couldn't stay long however. I had my ward Focus newsletter to finish writing!
Jonathan Wallace
5:20 PM
