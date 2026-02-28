So Labour support Reform instead of the Lib Dems?

Gateshead Council's Labour Leader, Martin Gannon, constantly calls for Lib Dems to apologise or resign. Hardly a meeting goes by without his claims that Lib Dems are a "disgrace". Yet another incident took place at the Council Budget meeting on Thursday. The meeting also had an interesting exchange of words about whether or not the Lib Dems will take control of Gateshead Council in May. Cllr Gannon angrily shouted at the Lib Dems that we "will never run Gateshead Council."
This is an interesting claim from someone who is so closely part of the current Labour one-party state in Gateshead. But as we all know, a realistic outcome of the local elections is that Labour lose lots of seats and they have to kiss goodbye to control of the Council. Indeed, that is the most likely outcome. There is a possibility that Labour could end up in 3rd place in the number of seats they hold. The Lib Dems or Reform will hold the rest. In this scenario, neither of these parties have a majority. That means Labour will have to decide which party forms the administration as they will hold the balance. According to what Martin Gannon said on Thursday, there is no way that Labour will back the Lib Dems to form a minority administration. To keep to Gannon's claim, Labour would have to let Reform take over.
To use Gannon's favourite word, it would be a disgrace if Labour allowed Reform to take control when a Lib Dem alternative is available. Whether Gannon's colleagues on the Labour benches support their leader's anti Lib Dem posturing is not clear. Usually, Gannon is loudly applauded by his side in council meetings, no matter how good or bad his speech is. When he finished speaking on Thursday, only a handful of Labour councillors clapped their hands, and it lasted only a few seconds.
