Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Some pics from Thursday's full council meeting
On Thursday 26th February 2026, Gateshead Council held their budget meeting to set the budget and council tax. As usual, I took my camera and got a few snaps of the Lib Dem opposition group in the opposition room and in the council chamber.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
7:36 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment