Saturday, February 28, 2026

Some pics from Thursday's full council meeting

 

On Thursday 26th February 2026, Gateshead Council held their budget meeting to set the budget and council tax. As usual, I took my camera and got a few snaps of the Lib Dem opposition group in the opposition room and in the council chamber.






Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)