2 meetings with Plant Up Sunniside

I have had 2 meetings this week with Plant Up Sunniside, the voluntary group that maintains the flowerbeds and planters on Sunniside Front Street. On Monday, it was a site visit with officers from the council to look at possible planting on the grassed area. I had initially suggested we explore having the site recognised as a village green. At the site visit on Monday I suggested an alternative. I shared with people at the meeting a photo I took of the crocus bed on The Broadway and suggested we aim for something similar in Sunniside. People were happy with that so we dropped the idea of a village green and have gone for the crocus bed instead. This was confirmed at the Plant Up Sunniside monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Before any planting can be done, a survey will need to be carried out by the council for underground cables and pipes. Alas, we can't just go in with spades and trowels and dig up the ground.
