Birtley South action day

Birtley South is an interesting ward. We first won a seat in the ward from Labour in 2023. A year later we won another seat from Labour but this time only by 5 votes. This is the closest result I have ever seen in my 45 years experience of political campaigning in Gateshead. Now, it appears Labour have largely given up, even though they are defending their last seat in the ward.
So the battle is now between Lib Dems and Reform though Reform's candidates are yet to be announced. Birtley South is definitely a "one to watch".
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Promoted by Ron Beadle on behalf of Jonathan Wallace (Liberal Democrats), c/o 21 Beaconsfield Avenue Low Fell NE9 5XT.
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