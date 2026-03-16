The local elections in May will elect an entirely new Council.
If you are going away on Thursday, 7th May and don’t have a Postal Vote, your voice will not be heard. You can apply for a Postal Vote here: https://www.gateshead.gov.uk/article/2925/Apply-for-a-postal-vote
It's really important that everyone has a chance to have their say so if you are going to be away please do apply for a postal vote."
With the Labour vote collapsing across the country, Gateshead will be a battle between the Lib Dem Focus Team and Reform.
So if you will be away on May 7, please apply for a Postal Vote today.
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