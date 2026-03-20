Yesterday, at the full council meeting, tributes were paid to Jim Turnbull, Gateshead's longest serving councillor who passed away earlier this month. Jim was also the oldest member. He was 85 when he died. I paid tribute to Jim at the meeting on behalf of the Lib Dem group. I was the one who had served the longest with him. He had first been elected in 1982. I was first elected in 1987. It was therefore appropriate for me to speak about him.
Jim's passing has caused a change in the informal title of "Father of the House", held by the longest serving member. This title is now shared by two councillors: Cllr Mick McNestry and myself. Both of us were first elected at the same elections in 1987. I'm not sure if Mick is standing again in the local elections in May. He does currently represent a ward that has a better than evens chance of returning Labour Councillors in May. He may survive the oncoming tsunami. Or he may retire, in which case I will be the only Father of the House, should I be re-elected.
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