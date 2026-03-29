This photo was doing the rounds of Gateshead Lib Dems yesterday. Marilynn Ord and I in 1987 at a party to celebrate the election of myself and Ione Rippeth to Gateshead Council. We were immediately dubbed the Kylie and Jason of Gateshead Lib Dems! Marilynn was elected councillor in 1998.
I am pleased to report that I have since found a decent hairdresser! Alas, I am no longer the brunette bombshell I once was. Aging and silverhaired are now more accurate descriptions of me!
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