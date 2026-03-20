Friday, March 20, 2026

Meet the kids at the Library

 

Tomorrow, Whickham Voluntary Library will be holding their Easter fair and I will be there with Nettle, one of our nanny goats, and one of her babies. They will be there to raise funds for the Library. At the last fair, they raised £119.


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