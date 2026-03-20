Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Friday, March 20, 2026
Meet the kids at the Library
Tomorrow, Whickham Voluntary Library will be holding their Easter fair and I will be there with Nettle, one of our nanny goats, and one of her babies. They will be there to raise funds for the Library. At the last fair, they raised £119.
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Jonathan Wallace
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5:54 PM
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