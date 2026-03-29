Sad news. On Friday we learnt of the passing of Noel Rippeth, former Leader of the Liberal Democrats and Leader of the Opposition on Gateshead Council. He was a founder member of the SDP in 1981 and had been a Lib Dem campaigner ever since. He was elected to Gateshead Council in 1992 and became Leader in 1994, holding the position until 2010. Unfortunately, poor health forced Noel's retirement from the Council in 2011.
Despite his health, he still found time to join me on the campaign trail in Blaydon constituency in 2017, when this photo was taken.
RIP Noel Rippeth.
No comments:
Post a Comment