Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Only the Lib Dems can beat Reform in Gateshead
Labour have got into a bit of a tantrum about our claim that Gateshead Lib Dems are better placed than Labour to beat Reform at the local elections in May. Labour's vote has collapsed. Everyone knows that.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:34 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment