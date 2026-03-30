Vote Labour - get Reform

There have been grumblings of discontent within Labour's ranks in Gateshead about our recent leaflet which included a page about the Lib Dems being the main challengers to Reform in the borough. The Labour vote, reflecting what has happened across the country, is collapsing. Labour, in by-elections and polls, are lucky to hold on to half their vote share.
Anyway, above is another graphic to demonstrate that only the Lib Dems can beat Reform in Gateshead. Labour are out of the race.
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