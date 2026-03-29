Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Dunston Hill - the full history
On Wednesday I will be chairing the next meeting of Sunniside History Society. The speaker is Dr Richard Pears and he will be talking about Dunston Hill, the home of the Carr-Ellison family.
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Jonathan Wallace
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4:33 PM
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